North Carolina is on the road for the second time this week in what might be its biggest game of the season to date, as the Tar Heels visit Wake Forest on Saturday night for an 8 PM tip.

Carolina is coming off a 28-point loss at Miami while the Demon Deacons are coming off consecutive ACC road wins at Virginia and at Georgia Tech by 15 points. Wake has won four out of its last five games, all in league play.