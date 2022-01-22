Staff Pix: UNC At Wake Forest
North Carolina is on the road for the second time this week in what might be its biggest game of the season to date, as the Tar Heels visit Wake Forest on Saturday night for an 8 PM tip.
Carolina is coming off a 28-point loss at Miami while the Demon Deacons are coming off consecutive ACC road wins at Virginia and at Georgia Tech by 15 points. Wake has won four out of its last five games, all in league play.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news