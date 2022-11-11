North Carolina looks to win its sixth consecutive game and clinch the ACC Coastal Division championship Saturday when the Tar Heels venture to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest at Truist Field for a 7:30 PM kick (ESPN2).

The No. 15 Tar Heels will also attempt to finish the regular season 6-0 in true road games, which would be the program’s most road wins in a regular season in nearly 100 years. Carolina is 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the ACC.

Wake is 6-3 and 2-3, and has dropped its last two games at Louisville and NC State. The Demon Deacons allowed the Cardinals 35 points in the third quarter of that game two weeks ago, while also giving up eight sacks.

State limited Wake to .7 yards rushing on 25 attempts last week.

Here are our picks: