North Carolina will try to rebounds from losing two close games this past week at home to Pittsburgh and at Duke when the Tar Heels visit Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

Carolina had won ten of 12 games and appeared heading in the right direction, but last week was a step back, so now the Tar Heels must regroup and get back into their winning ways against a hungry Demon Deacons team vying for an NCAA Tournament bid as are the Heels.

UNC won the first meeting on January 4 in Chapel Hill by an 88-79 score. The Tar Heels scored 51 points in the second half and were led that night by RJ Davis netting 27 points and handing out four assists, and Armando Bacot soring 21 points while pulling down nine rebounds.

UNC is 15-8 overall and 7-5 in the ACC, and Wake is 15-9 and 7-6.

The game tips at 7 PM at Joel Coliseum.

Here are our picks: