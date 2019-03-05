Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-05 03:14:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: UNC-BC

Ytv3irg6k3co2ephxrae
The Tar Heels visit Boston College on Tuesday night, so what does our staff think will happen?
THI
THI Staff
THI Staff

North Carolina plays its final true road game of the season Tuesday by visiting Boston College for an 8 pm tip at Conte Forum.The No. 3 Tar Heels are 24-5 overall and 14-2 in the ACC while the Eagl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}