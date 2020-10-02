Staff Pix: UNC-Boston College
North Carolina heads to Chestnut Hill on Saturday to take on Boston College for just the Tar Heels’ second game of the season. The game kicks at 3:30 pm and will air on ABC.This is the first time s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news