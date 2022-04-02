North Carolina and Duke will meet yet again, but this time it takes place in the national semifinals at the Final Four inside the Superdome in New Orleans.

The Tar Heels got here by defeating Marquette, Baylor, UCLA, and St. Peter’s to win the East Region, and the Blue Devils got here by defeating Fullerton State, Michigan State, Texas Tech, and Arkansas.

UNC and Duke split their regular season games, with the Devils winning at the Smith Center and Heels winning at Cameron Indoor Stadium, which was also legendary Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game.

UNC is 28-9 and Duke is 32-6.

Here are our picks: