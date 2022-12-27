North Carolina will conclude its 2022 football season Wednesday night when the Tar Heels face Oregon in The Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

UNC enters the game having lost three straight contests, while the Ducks have dropped two of their last three games.

However, when the national rankings came out November 13, the Tar Heels were 9-1 and ranked No. 11 in the coaches’ poll, and No. 13 in the AP Poll. The Ducks were 8-2 and ranked Nos. 13 and 12, respectively.

They are now 9-3 and ranked No. 15, but the Tar Heels are no longer ranked.

The game kicks at 8 PM EST and will air on FOX.

Here are our picks: