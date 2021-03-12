North Carolina returns to action for the third consecutive night Friday when the sixth-seed Tar Heels face No. 2 seed Florida State in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro.

The Tar Heels have defeated Notre Dame by 42 points and Virginia Tech by eight in advancing to face the Seminoles for the third time this season. FSU advanced to the semis after Duke pulled out of the tournament because of COVID contact tracing. In fact, FSU has not played an ACC Tournament game since 2019.

UNC lost a narrow game to the Seminoles in Tallahassee in January and two weeks ago overcame a 16-point deficit at home to pull off a huge win over Leonard Hamilton’s team.

Carolina is 18-9 while FSU is 15-5.

The game tips at 8:30 pm and will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks: