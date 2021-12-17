Staff Pix: UNC Vs. Kentucky
North Carolina is back on the road this weekend as the Tar Heels face No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.UNC was supposed to play No. 4 UCLA in thi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news