North Carolina looks to extend its win steak to four as the Tar Heels face Michigan in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Tar Heels are coming off wins over Georgia Tech and The Citadel at home, and a thrilling overtime win over Ohio State on Saturday at Madison Square Garden as part of the CBS Sports Classic.

This is Carolina’s last nonconference game of the regular season, and last chance at enhancing its NCAA resume before taking on only ACC teams the rest of the way.

The Wolverines are 7-3 with wins over Pittsburgh by 31, and at Minnesota by 15, with their three losses to Arizona State by 25 in Brooklyn, at home to Virginia by two points, and by four to Kentucky in a game played in England.

The game tops at 7 PM and will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks: