North Carolina and South Carolina square off in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday morning for an 11:30 AM kick in a game that at least will be played. Well, as of this writing.

Bowl games are getting cancelled seemingly every day because of positive testing for the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. As of now, this game will go on as scheduled.

The Gamecocks enter with a 6-6 overall record after also going 3-5 in the SEC. They routed Florida in early November and beat Auburn the week before the Tigers nearly beat Alabama.

The Tar Heels haven’t played since an epic meltdown over the final two minutes in a loss at NC State, a bad taste the team clearly wants to eliminate. To do so, the Heels are looking to play one of their better games of the season to earn a victory.

The game will air n ESPN.

Here are our picks: