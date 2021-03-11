North Carolina is back in action Thursday night as the sixth-seed Tar Heels face three-seed Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the 68th Annual New York Life ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

UNC is coming off a 101-59 victory over Notre Dame in the second round after shooting 50.6 percent, outrebounding the Fighting Irish 54-31, scoring 27 second chance points, blocking 12 shots, and having three players register double-doubles.

The Hokies have not played since routing Wake Forest on Feb. 27 and have played just twice over the last 33 days because of two COVID pauses. As a result, they are just 2-2 since pulling away from Virginia at home on Jan. 30.

UNC enters the game at 17-9 while Virginia Tech is 15-5.

Here are our picks: