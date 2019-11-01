Staff Pix: UVA-UNC
North Carolina is back at home again this week to take on another long time rival with Virginia visiting Kenan Stadium on Saturday night for a 7:30 kick.The Oldest Rivalry in the South could well d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news