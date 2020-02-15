News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-15 08:12:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: UVA-UNC

The struggling Tar Heels host UVA on Saturday night, so what does out staff think will happen?
The struggling Tar Heels host UVA on Saturday night, so what does out staff think will happen? (THI)
THI Staff
THI Staff

Riding its third losing streak of four or more games this season, North Carolina is back at the Smith Center on Saturday to face Virginia for an 8 pm tip.The Tar Heels dropped three close games bef...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}