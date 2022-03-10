North Carolina will open play at the 2022 New York Life ACC Tournament on Thursday night versus Virginia at 9:30 at Barclays Center.

The sixth-seed Cavaliers defeated Louisville, ??-??, on Wednesday night to advance to face the Tar Heels, who as the three seed earned a double-bye to the quarterfinals.

UVA finished 12-8 in ACC play earning the No. 6 seed, and comes into this contest 19-12 overall and nearing the NCAA Tournament fence. A win over the Tar Heels could put the Wahoos into the field.



