North Carolina returns home Saturday for its first game at the Smith Center since Dec. 21 when the Tar Heels host Virginia for a 1 PM tip.

Carolina is coming off a five-point loss at Notre Dame on Wednesday night, a contest in which the Tar Heels allowed the Fighting Irish to shoot 41.9 percent from three-point range. That loss came three days after the Heels blew out Boston College on the road by 26 points.