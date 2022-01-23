North Carolina returns home after a difficult week on the road to face struggling Virginia Tech on Monday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels dropped games at Miami and Wake Forest last week by a combined total of 50 points, as the Heels has problems I nearly every area, mostly with their defense in all aspects, and allowing the Hurricanes and Demon Deacons to outscore them 51-12 in points off turnovers and 43-6 in fast break points.