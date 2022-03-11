North Carolina will be right back on the court at Barclays Center on Friday night to face Virginia Tech in the semifinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament.

The third-seed Tar Heels blew out Virginia, 63-43, in the quarterfinals Thursday, while the seventh-seed Hokies took care of Notre Dame 87-80. UNC has won 12 of its last 14 games and Virginia Tech has won 11 of its last 13 contests.

UNC is 24-8 while the Hokies are 21-12.

The game tips at around 9:30 PM.

Here are our picks: