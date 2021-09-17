North Carolina welcomes Virginia to town in the 126th renewal of the South’s Oldest Rivalry on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium for a 7:30 PM kickoff.

The Cavaliers (2-0) are coming off a 42-14 rout of Illinois and have outscored their opponents 85-14 so far this season. They are allowing 260 total yards per game, and quarterback Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 744 yards, seven touchdowns, and an interception.

The Tar Heels (1-1) are coming off a 59-17 rout of Georgia State and are ranked Nos. 21 and 19 this week in the AP and Coaches’ polls, respectively.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

Here are our picks: