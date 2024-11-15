Staff Pix: Wake Forest at UNC

Coming off its second bye week in the last month, a healthy and rested North Carolina team looks to extend its winning streak to three games when the Tar Heels host Wake Forest on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

UNC has won its last two games at Virginia and at Florida State by a combined score of 76-25 and has not lost in nearly five weeks.

Wake is coming off a 46-36 home loss to California last Friday night, but had won three of four before that contest.

UNC is 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC while the Demon Deacons are 4-5 and 2-3.

The game kicks at 8 PM and will air on the ACC Network.

Here is what our staff thinks will happen: