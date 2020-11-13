North Carolina will try to notch its second consecutive victory for the first time since opening the season 3-0 as the Tar Heels host Wake Forest team on Saturday at noon at Kenan Stadium

After losing their first two games, the Demon Deacons have won four straight, not losing since a Sept. 20 nail biter at NC State. Wake is 4-2 overall, 3-2 in the ACC. The Tar Heels are coming off an impressive 56-24 rout of Duke and are 5-2 overall and in the ACC.

