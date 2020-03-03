Riding a rare two-game win streak, North Carolina returns home for its final game of the season in the Smith Center as Wake Forest visits Tuesday night for a 7 pm tip. The Tar Heels picked up wins over N.C. State and Syracuse last week but the Demon Deacons also notched two wins beating Duke and Notre Dame. UNC is 12-17 overall and 5-13 in the ACC while the Demon Deacons are 13-15 and 6-12. Here are our picks:





Jacob Turner

The Heels will face Wake Forest on senior night in what will be a battle between two of the worst teams in the ACC. Revenge will be on UNC’s mind after one of its worst performances of the season in Winston-Salem resulted in a blowout loss. But this Carolina team continues its hot streak and wins comfortably. Prediction: UNC 81, Wake 69.



John Gwaltney

Senior night always brings motivation for the home team, but this time around Carolina already has plenty with Wake Forest coming to the Smith Center. Both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the season so doing the little things will decide the outcome. Unlike the first meeting, the Tar Heels need to be focused and ready to play from the jump. Prediction: UNC 84, Wake 74.



Deana King

North Carolina is playing some great hoops right now. Getting everyone back heathy has been a plus along with the improved play from Christian Keeling. I expect Garrison Brooks to have another great outing and Cole Anthony to play outstanding as the floor general. Prediction: UNC 87, Wake 75.



Kevin Roy

I expect another good game from Keeling, who has really turned it on the last eight games. If Brooks and Anthony continue to be the best players on the floor, the Tar Heels should win this one comfortably. I am not even going to mention the revenge factor....oh wait, I just did. Prediction: UNC 92, Wake 79.



Jarrod Hardy

Who would’ve thought a game between the two teams at the bottom of the ACC would come into this week playing their best basketball of the season? The Tar Heels have a chance to send their seniors out on a good note. This game will be difficult, but the difference maker will be Garrison Brooks inside. Prediction: UNC 83, Wake 76.



Andrew Jones