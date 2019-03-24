Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-24 00:44:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: Washington-UNC

Ter6ilhdpczguv8ve0s1
UNC takes on a dangerous Washington team on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament, so who does out staff think will win.
THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

North Carolina will face Washington in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. The game will tip at approximately 2:40 pm.The Tar Heels (28-6) are the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}