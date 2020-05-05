While this past season wasn’t anything North Carolina is accustomed to experiencing, it’s quite likely the Tar Heels will be back to normal next year. Several key players are back and the program will welcome sixhighly touted prospects giving the Tar Heels the No. 3 overall recruiting class for 2020. So, we asked THI’s staffers to do a way-too-early look ahead to next season. Obviously, we will do another one of these in October, so these picks will probably change some. But let’s have some fun and also offer a little perspective on what may transpire next winter.

Jacob Turner

Regular Season Record: 24-8 overall, 15-5 ACC Postseason: ACC champions, NCAA Sweet 16 Starters: Caleb Love, R.J. Davis, Leaky Black, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks Leading Scorer: Garrison Brooks. 20.2 ppg Leading Rebounder: Armando Bacot, 9.7 rpg Best Reserve: Day’Ron Sharpe My Thoughts: A bounce-back season is on the cards for what will be another extremely young UNC team. The Tar Heels will get through the non-conference schedule with just two losses before losing five in the ACC. An ACC Tournament championship will cap off a very impressive season in the conference but the Heels will simply be too young and inexperienced to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, losing in the Sweet 16 and finishing with eight losses on the year.



Deana King

Regular Season: 25-7; 14-6 ACC Postseason: ACC Semifinals, NCAA Sweet 16 Starters: Caleb Love, Anthony Harris, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot Leading Scorer: Garrison Brooks, 18.3 ppg Leading Rebounder: Day’Ron Sharpe, 8.5 rbg Best Reserve: Day’Ron Sharpe My Thoughts: This team will have some good mixture with experience and youth. Garrison Brooks will need a huge year to help get the Tar Heels back to the top of the ACC and into the NCAA tourney. The bench play will be much improved with the freshmen class of Sharpe, RJ Davis, Puff Johnson, Walker Kessler, and Kerwin Walton.



Jarrod Hardy

Regular Season Record: 25-7 overall 15-5 ACC Postseason: ACC Semifinals, Final Four Starters: Caleb Love, Anthony Harris, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Day'Ron Sharpe Leading Scorer: Garrison Brooks 15.5 PPG Leading Rebounder: Day'Ron Sharpe 8.5 RPG Best Reserve: RJ Davis My thoughts: This season is one Tar Heels' fans really hope for something new, this bunch has a chance to come back for vengeance. Roy Williams' team didn't do as he and many hoped in 2019-2020, so fully expect his returners to be ready alongside the newcomers to turn in a typical UNC season. Right now, until I see a consistent shooter, I can't really push this team past the Sweet 16 just yet.





John Gwaltney

Regular Season Record: 25-7 overall, 15-5 ACC

Postseason: ACC Championship, NCAA Elite Eight Starters: Caleb Love, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Day'Ron Sharpe Leading Scorer: Garrison Brooks, 17.7 ppg Leading Rebounder: Garrison Brooks, 10.7 rpg Best Reserve: Walker Kessler My Thoughts: Carolina will have a lot more athleticism and firepower in 2020-2021, which will return the Heels to their usual place among the ACC and nations elite. The one thing the Heels will be lacking is experience so there still could be so bumps in the road, but Roy Williams will have his Tar Heels firing on all cylinders by March. Garrison Brooks will continue to increase his role as the leader of the young Heels as Carolina works to make everyone forget what was the 2019-20 season.



Andrew Jones

Regular Season Record: 25-7 overall, 15-5 ACC

Postseason: ACC semifinals, Elite 8 Starters: Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, Caleb Love, Anthony Harris Leading Scorer: Garrison Brooks (16.7 ppg) Leading Rebounder: Armando Bacot (9.2 rpg) Best Reserve: Day'Ron Sharpe. My thoughts: The Heels will be loaded up front if the freshmen are ready to play, and it's probably that Day'Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler will be productive out of the gate to some degree. The Heels are talented but will enter the season with plenty of question marks on the perimeter. Can Leaky Black shoot better from the outside and slash a bit more? He must add those elements to his game. Can Caleb Love run the show? Is Anthony Harris healthy and ready to serve a key role for this team? What will Kerwin Walton add? How will R.J. Davis and Andrew Platek will factor into the rotation. The Heels will get better as the season goes on, and as long as they avoid a major injury bug will be one of the best teams in the nation entering March. And you can be absolutely sure the guy at the top will be at his very best with this club.



Note: These are not our formal predictions, they are just a look ahead, as the formal picks will come out in the fall.