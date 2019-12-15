News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-15 09:42:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: Wofford-UNC

The Tar Heels face Wofford in an important game at Carmichael Arena, so what does our staff think will happen?
The Tar Heels face Wofford in an important game at Carmichael Arena, so what does our staff think will happen? (THI)
THI Staff
THI Staff

North Carolina will deviate from the norm a bit Sunday when it hosts Wofford. Instead of playing at the Smith Center, the Tar Heels and Terriers will do battle at Carmichael Arena, which was Carmic...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}