North Carolina opens play in the ACC Tournament on Thursday night when the Tar Heels face the winner of Wednesday’s game between Louisville and Virginia.

UNC is coming off easily its best win of the season, and what could go down as one of the most noteworthy regular season wins in program history, after knocking off Duke on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game.

So, how will Hubert Davis’ team respond? That is a good question, and one everyone will find out Thursday night.

We asked some of our staff for their projections for the ACC Tournament, and here is what they had to say: