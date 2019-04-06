Staff’s Thoughts: The Season
With the completion of North Carolina’s season now more than a week old, THI’s offers up some thoughts on the Tar Heels’ 29-7 mark that ended with them falling in the Sweet 16.UNC went 16-2 in the ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news