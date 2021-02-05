It’s time for the next installment of the greatest rivalry in American sports, as North Carolina heads to Duke on Saturday for their first matchup of the season.

This will be the 84th time the rivals have met at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the Tar Heels own a 37-46 record. UNC is 48-55 versus Duke on the road and overall is 139-114 versus the Blue Devils.

We asked some of our staff members what their three most memorable UNC wins at Duke are, and here are their responses:







