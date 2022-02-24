Staff Will Challenge QBs To Make Decision & Get Them Ready

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina will have someone other than Sam Howell behind center when the Tar Heels open the 2022 football season at home versus Florida A&M on August 27. Howell is off to the NFL after three record-breaking seasons at UNC, and in his place is anybody’s guess at this time. And the process in making that determination gets kicked up a few gears next Tuesday when Carolina begins spring football practice. Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell are the primary contenders for the job, though UNC Coach Mack Brown said this past Tuesday sophomore Jefferson Boaz and true freshman Conner Harrell will both get looks as well. It is the most important position in football, and at North Carolina, it’s one that comes with tremendous expectations coming on the heels of Howell’s historic career. In just three seasons, Howell left UNC as its all-time leader in passing yards (10,283), passing touchdowns (92), total offense (11,292 yards), and total touchdowns accounted for (109), among many other records. So, whoever is next, they will have a high standard to continue. There is a precedent for this staff in how to best go about deciding who will take the first offensive snap versus the Rattlers.

Jacolby Criswell has seen action in seven games over two seasons since arriving to UNC. (Kevin Roy/THI)

“We will handle the quarterbacks like we did the first year with the three quarterbacks when we were first here,” Brown said in a press conference advancing the start of spring practice. “They will all have their opportunities. We will probably not make a decision who will start until fall because we will want to have pre-season camp. But they could separate, but we will be doing some things different offensively, so they are going to have to learn.” Criswell has the advantage of being in his third year in the program. However, he is a redshirt freshman because he got the 2020 season back due to the NCAA not counting that year against any athletes’ eligibility, and Criswell played in just four games this past fall, so that counts as his redshirt year. At 6-foot and 232 pounds, Criswell has seen action in seven games at UNC. He is 16-for-25 passing with 179 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He has run the ball 16 times for 94 yards and a score. Maye, who played in four games in his first season as a Tar Heel last fall and maintained his red shirt, was 7-for-10 passing with 89 yards and a touchdown. Most of his snaps came versus FCS member Wofford the week before Thanksgiving. Maye also ran the ball six times for 62 yards. May is 6-foot-5 and weighs 216 pounds. Both were highly toured coming out of high school, though Maye was one of the top quarterbacks in the nation for the class of 2021. His father, Mark, was UNC’s quarterback in 1986, and his brother, Luke, was an All-ACC basketball player and member of the 2017 national champions.

Drake Maye completed seven passes in a victory over Wofford last November. (Kevin Roy/THI)