Joel Starlings didn’t need to see the other schools he had scheduled official visits with to know where he wants to play college football. That reality hit home this past weekend during his time in Chapel Hill for his official with North Carolina.

Starlings, a 4-star defensive tackle in the class of 2023, decided at that time he was going to be a Tar Heel, so he informed the staff. Monday evening, Starlings publicly announced his intentions.