TarHeelIllustrated - Start Times For Charleston & Elon Games Announced

CHAPEL HILL – The Atlantic Coast Conference has set game times and television designations for the University of North Carolina men’s basketball team’s first two home games.

The Tar Heels will open the season against the College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

Carolina plays host to Elon on Saturday, December 12. The game will tip at 3 p.m. and will be televised on the Regional Sports Networks.

Times and TV for other games will be announced at a later date.

As was previously announced, fan capacity at the Smith Center will be reduced due to the pandemic. Capacity is still to be determined. Similar to procedures for UNC football games at Kenan Stadium this season, the first priority will be allowing family members of student-athletes and coaches to attend.

Carolina Athletics will not distribute season tickets this year. Reduced capacity in the Smith Center means ticket availability and seat locations will change from previous seasons to accommodate physical distancing. As a result, an online request system would be used to offer all ticket opportunities in 2020-21.