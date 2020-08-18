TarHeelIllustrated - Starters Learning New Positions Just In Case

CHAPEL HILL – Chazz Surratt at defensive end? For real? In 2020, why not? The reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and all it has spawned upon the college football world is that the remaining teams planning on playing this season must re-arrange what was once normal aside from face coverings, additional shields, yard sticks, social distancing and more. There’s a tactical angle to this as well, and at North Carolina, it means players are learning new positions because just-in-case is more likely in 2020 than perhaps ever before. What it comes down to is simple: players will be tested for COVD-19 once a week, and if they are positive, they must go into quarantine and sit out at least that week’s game. And since the coaching staff usually won’t learn of who is positive until Thursday or Friday well past installing that week’s game plan, contingencies must be in place. That’s why Surratt, an All-ACC linebacker last season after spending his first few years at UNC playing quarterback, is getting reps in practice at end. “(Defensive coordinator) Jay (Bateman) is just looking at it to see how many different ways that he can get him to the quarterback,” said UNC Coach Mack Brown, referring to Surratt, who led the Tar Heels in tackles last season and is one of the team’s most athletic players. “We did it with (Jason) Strowbridge last year in different ways. He played end, he played tackle. We tried to pit him against the weaker offensive lineman or put him on a back anytime that we possibly could.”



From quarterback (pictured) to linebacker to defensive end for Surratt? That's the case in 2020. (USA Today)

A middle linebacker, Surratt isn’t working out as a traditional defensive end with his hand on the ground and a mission of fighting off opposing offensive tackles in classic football trench warfare. He will serve more as the hybrid outside linebacker spot currently occupied on one side by senior Tomon Fox. The other side is a bit more undetermined, though senior Tyrone Hopper could have the inside track to starting. Surratt isn't alone, though. Junior Trey Morrison is currently the starter at nickel but is getting work at all five spots in the secondary: Both cornerback positions and both safeties to go with nickel. It’s not too foreign to him, though. He started at nickel as a freshman before moving to corner a year ago. He’s back at corner, but if he can help the Heels at safety and someone can adequately step in for him at nickel, then the move will be made for a series, quarter, game or however long it’s needed. “We feel like that with cross-training, that’ll help us create depth if we have some injuries and if you have some guys that are held out because of a positive test…,” Brown said. “You’ve got to be prepared to move forward.”



Morrison is getting work at all five secondary positions. (Jenna Miller, THI)

Surratt and Morrison aren’t the only ones moving around. It’s happening just about everywhere, even the offensive line. The staff’s goal is to have 10 offensive linemen they trust inserting into a game, though they will be content with eight as long as the reserves are interchangeable. The starters have been asked to move around, too. Depth and flexibility are the keys, so that’s what the Tar Heels are aiming for. “EZ's (Josh Ezeudu) playing both guards and both tackles,” Brown said, referring to the current starter at left guard. “Marcus McKethan is playing guard and tackle. So, we're just moving guys around. Jonathan Adorno has played center and tackle. So, we're looking at a lot of different people in different positions just so we can try to figure out who's best, and then who would play if somebody else came out or got hurt. “We're working Wyatt Tunall at center some, as well. So we're moving guys and looking at a lot of different things.” McKethan, the first-teamer at right guard, started a game last season at left tackle, so he’s already displayed some range. Giving starters extended practice reps at other positions isn’t new to Brown. He’s always done so throughout his Hall of Fame career. But this year it’s taken on a greater importance because it’s an absolute need.

Brown has cross-trained players before, but his team is doing much more now than before. (Jacob Turner, THI)

What if several Tar Heels in the same position group test positive at some point during the season and are forced to miss a game? How could a team possibly handle that problem if they aren’t fully prepared? Brown and the staff are used to cross-training some, though they’re now putting more of a rush order on it. “So what we're trying to do right now is get the initial 11 on the field, and then have the ability with cross-training to get the best 15, and then maybe the best 17, and Trey Morrison needs to be playing somewhere,” Brown said. “If we have a corner that's really good and Trey's really good and Trey's better than one of our safeties, then it's a very, very easy decision to move Trey inside. And the same with Chazz. He's a great pass rusher. We want him at linebacker, we want him playing all over the field so he can make a lot of plays instead of being at an end. But, in second and long situations, third and long situations, he'd be really hard to block.” Maybe Surratt’s position should simply be “football player” because that’s what he is, especially in 2020. That’s what all of the Tar Heels are. Such is the case in what projects as the strangest season in college football history.



Mack Brown Tuesday Zoom Presser