Six of the commitments have 4-star rankings and the other six players are 3-star prospects. THI dug into the stat sheets and found each of their stats for last fall, their junior seasons. Here are those numbers:

Twelve football prospects in the class of 2021 have committed to play at North Carolina, giving Mack Brown’s program the No. 4 ranked class in the nation.

GAVIN BLACKWELL - He caught 67 passes for 1,008 yards with 9 touchdowns.

DEANDRE BOYKINS - He ran 99 times for 603 yards with 9 touchdowns. On defense, he had 48 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 3 pass break ups, and 2 forced fumbles.

TYMIR BROWN - He ran 92 times for 716 yards with 11 touchdowns and passed for 635 yards with 4 touchdowns.

POWER ECHOLS - He had 156 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 7 forced fumbles.

KAMARRO EDMONDS - He ran 148 times for 1,402 yards with 17 touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 270 yards with 2 touchdowns.

CALEB HOOD - He completed 123 of 217 passes for 2,175 yards with 21 touchdowns and ran 111 times for 976 yards with 16 touchdowns.

DRAKE MAYE - He completed 210 of 290 passes for 3,512 yards with 50 touchdowns and ran 37 times for 201 yards with 6 touchdowns. He threw only 2 interceptions last year.





DONTAVIUS NASH - He caught 38 passes for 568 yards with 9 touchdowns. On defense, he had 65 tackles and 2 interceptions.

KOBE PAYSOUR - He caught 60 passes for 1,138 yards with 16 touchdowns and ran 9 times for 116 yards with 3 touchdowns.

KEESHAWN SILVER - He had 47 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, and 3 pass break-ups.





GABE STEPHENS - He caught 4 touchdowns. On defense, he had 85 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11 sacks. and 7 QB hurries.

ELI SUTTON - He was a key blocker on an offense that averaged over 334 yards per game.



