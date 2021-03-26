TarHeelIllustrated - Sterling Manley Entering Transfer Portal

Fourth-year North Carolina forward Sterling Manley announced Friday evening on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal.

After playing in 37 games as a freshman during the 2017-18 campaign, the 7-foot native of Pickerington, OH, has battled injury issues his last three seasons, appearing in just 22 games: 18 in 2018-19, none in 2019-20, and four this past season.

Manley averaged 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds as a freshman, but his sophomore season numbers were down in part because of an injury in late December. He didn’t appear in a game again until a win at Clemson on March 2. He played a total of nine minutes over UNC’s final six games that season, including one minute in a loss to Auburn in the Sweet 16.

Over his first two seasons, however, Manley averaged .51 points and .39 rebounds per minute played before the injury.

Manley is the second Tar Heel this week to enter the transfer portal. Freshman forward Walker Kessler announced Monday he is leaving UNC, too.