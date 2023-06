The possibilities of late are numerous for the North Carolina Basketball program, and Jarin Stevenson figures heavily in the mix.

Elliot Cadeau announced a resclassification Tuesday, and will be wearing a Tar Heel jersey next season. To make the day even more important, Stevenson began an official visit to Chapel later that evening.

Naturally, Stevenson figures prominently in the plans of Hubert Davis for more than one reason. They are heavily in the mix for the nation's No. 24 ranked rising senior.