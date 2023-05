MEMPHIS, TN - One of the hottest topics at the EYBL setting in Memphis this past weekend was the future endeavors of Jarin Stevenson. After all, the 6-foot-9 power forward has a lot on his plate this summer.

Not only is he trying to lead his Team United 17U squad to the Peach Jam, he also has the issues of selecting a college and graduating class on the horizon. Stevenson has gone on record saying that he would like to choose both before August.

So it's a no-brainer that Stevenson was one of the first players we wanted to chat with once we arrived in the Bluff City.