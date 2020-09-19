TarHeelIllustrated - Stopping Conventional Runs Another Area Of Improvement

CHAPEL HILL – It wasn’t that long ago when the topic of rushing defense and North Carolina was a rather unpleasant one for the Tar Heels.

Gashed, bulldozed and lacking resistance were fair characterizations more often than not. The results backed that up.

But that’s changing in Chapel Hill. Last year’s team, the first under defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, allowed 4.0 yards per rushing attempt versus the 7.3 surrendered by the 2018 Tar Heels. In 2017, Carolina gave up 5.8 yards per attempt. So last fall reflected considerable improvement.

If this past Saturday’s win over Syracuse is any indication, the defense might be even better against the run, in particular allowing opponents to convert and keep drives alive on the ground.

Syracuse managed just three rushing first downs and all were quarterback scrambles. Nothing conventional. In fact, the longest run for either of the Orange running backs was six yards.

“The quickness out of Ray Vohasek and Tomari Fox has been very impressive in preseason camp,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said, referring to his starting tackles. “Those two guys can move, they're strong, they're hard to block, they've been difficult for us to block. So, I thought they really disrupted a lot of things up inside…

“Tomon Fox is always back there, he's always in the backfield. So, I thought that those three guys were really, really disruptive throughout the game.”

Not allowing a rushing first down by a running back is significant, as is holding Syracuse to just three on the afternoon. How so? Consider these numbers:



