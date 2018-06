Storm Duck, a 3-star cornerback from Boiling Spring, NC, has committed to play football at North Carolina, according to sources close to the situation. Stay with THI for more on this developing story.

Duck, who is 6-1 and 180 pounds, was just recently offered by the Tar Heels. West Virginia and Temple are his best other offers, among the 16 he has. But South Carolina, Michigan State, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech have been recruiting him pretty hard.