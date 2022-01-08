Streak Ends As Heels Turn The Page

CHAPEL HILL – The streak wasn’t exactly historic, but it kind of felt like it given North Carolina’s amazing history and standard, and the nature Virginia had essentially strangled the Tar Heels over their previous seven meetings.

The last time the Tar Heels beat Virginia entering Saturday’s game was in the middle of February in 2017, which was about six weeks before they cut down the nets to win the 2017 NCAA championship. That puts into perspective that it really had been a long time since UNC beat UVA on the hardwood.

To be exact it was a span of 1,785 days.

But that ended Saturday at the Smith Center, as the Tar Heels pulled away from Virginia, 74-58, snapping a seven-game skid against the Cavaliers, and did so in highly offensive fashion.

The motivation was there, to end the streak, and added incentive was that UNC forward Justin McKoy spent his first two seasons playing for the Cavaliers, so his teammates had that in mind, too.

“We all wanted that game for just us and Justin, too, him transferring from UVA, and just me never beating UVA, and it's been like seven games in a row they beat us,” junior forward Armando Bacot said. “We really wanted to win this game. (Assistant) Coach (Jeff) Lebo did a good job on the scout. It was a lot of different looks that we threw at them.