CHAPEL HILL – At some point in the next few weeks, North Carolina will name a starting quarterback for its season-opener at Minnesota. It will happen.

UNC fans won’t wait for August 29 to see who jogs onto the field for the first offensive snap against the Golden Gophers. That guy will be named The Guy well before then.

“We’ve got to figure out in a ten-day period or so who gets all the reps headed down toward the Minnesota game,” Tar Heels Coach Mack Brown said Monday night following the team’s first practice of fall camp.

In contention are third-year sophomore Conner Harrell and Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson, who has four seasons of experience in the ACC, but also has two years of eligibility remaining. He not only has his Covid year to use, but a redshirt one as well.

Jacolby Criswell, who spent his first three seasons of college in Chapel Hill before playing last fall at Arkansas, is back again, having returned in the spring. He is a comfortable third option, doesn’t appear in the mix right now. This is a battle between Harrell and Johnson, and while they are different players, both will be graded similarly.

“Chip (Lindsey) and Clyde Christensen have given them five things that they need to be successful at if they’re going to take the job,” Brown said, referring to Lindsey, the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Christensen, the analyst who was Tom Brady’s QB coach two years ago.

“And then in the morning, we will meet twice tomorrow, before we practice, as position groups. We will go through every play in practice with those five things and say, ‘this quarterback did these give things better today than you did…’ And we’ll see what happens.”