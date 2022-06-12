Strong Arm, Ethic, And Attitude Fueling Criswell's Quest For QB1

CHAPEL HILL – Jacolby Criswell has a really strong arm. Maybe the strongest on North Carolina’s football team and then some. Record-setting junior wide receiver Josh Downs says Criswell has the best arm he’s ever seen. That’s saying something, given that Sam Howell put his name in just about every passing record book at North Carolina over the last three years. Many of his connections were well downfield. Nevertheless, Criswell can certainly chuck it. “The longest I’ve thrown a ball was my senior year (high school) probably around 72-yards or 73,” Criswell said. There aren’t many – any - throws in Phil Longo’s air raid playbook that call for 72-yard passes, so Criswell hasn’t felt the need to let one rip since arriving at Carolina. No need to cause an injury, either. But he still lets them fly, just within reason. More important is his velocity. And with the variety of routs UNC’s receivers run, including the running backs, getting rid of the ball to them quickly is of paramount importance. Among the boxes a quarterback must check includes swiftness in passes finding intended receivers, so that was a point of emphasis for Criswell this spring and offseason, as he continues battling redshirt freshman Drake Maye for the starting job. “Velocity is really important to me because there are times this is where I need to improve on,” Criswell said. “There are times where I may not see something open quickly, and so me being able to trigger the fastest I can and then put as much power into it like I can really helps me.

“That’s a tool I have that most of the other guys say oh that’s really good you have that. And so, I’d say velocity is important to me. If I throw it slow, could be a pick. So, every throw I throw, just know it’s coming.” The 6-foot, 232-pound Criswell hasn’t played much so far, just seven games in two seasons, but he knows what it’s like having a pass intercepted. That occurred his true freshman year in mop-up duty. Consider it a lesson well learned. Overall, Criswell has taken 94 snaps in games, and is 16-for-25 with 195 yards and a touchdown, which came on a 47-yard catch and run by Bryson Nesbit last September versus Georgia State. He has run the ball 16 times for 94 yards and a score, as well. The Arkansas native has a slight advantage over Maye because he has been in the program a year longer, and has more game reps. Plus, he served as an apprentice under Howell for two years, compared to just one for Maye. The value of watching Howell’s daily commitment and grind fueled Criswell then and since Howell moved on to the NFL. Now, he is vying for the starting job at the most important position on the field. “I take from last year with having Sam there like I knew my role,” Criswell said. “This year, I know I’m battling out for a position, so not saying I wasn’t as locked in as last year, but this year a whole different mindset. Go in and attack the day. Win every rep.

UNC junior WR Josh Downs says sophomore QB Jacolby Criswell has the strongest arm he's ever seen. (Kevin Roy/THI)