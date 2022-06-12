Strong Arm, Ethic, And Attitude Fueling Criswell's Quest For QB1
CHAPEL HILL – Jacolby Criswell has a really strong arm. Maybe the strongest on North Carolina’s football team and then some.
Record-setting junior wide receiver Josh Downs says Criswell has the best arm he’s ever seen. That’s saying something, given that Sam Howell put his name in just about every passing record book at North Carolina over the last three years. Many of his connections were well downfield.
Nevertheless, Criswell can certainly chuck it.
“The longest I’ve thrown a ball was my senior year (high school) probably around 72-yards or 73,” Criswell said.
There aren’t many – any - throws in Phil Longo’s air raid playbook that call for 72-yard passes, so Criswell hasn’t felt the need to let one rip since arriving at Carolina. No need to cause an injury, either.
But he still lets them fly, just within reason. More important is his velocity. And with the variety of routs UNC’s receivers run, including the running backs, getting rid of the ball to them quickly is of paramount importance.
Among the boxes a quarterback must check includes swiftness in passes finding intended receivers, so that was a point of emphasis for Criswell this spring and offseason, as he continues battling redshirt freshman Drake Maye for the starting job.
“Velocity is really important to me because there are times this is where I need to improve on,” Criswell said. “There are times where I may not see something open quickly, and so me being able to trigger the fastest I can and then put as much power into it like I can really helps me.
“That’s a tool I have that most of the other guys say oh that’s really good you have that. And so, I’d say velocity is important to me. If I throw it slow, could be a pick. So, every throw I throw, just know it’s coming.”
The 6-foot, 232-pound Criswell hasn’t played much so far, just seven games in two seasons, but he knows what it’s like having a pass intercepted. That occurred his true freshman year in mop-up duty. Consider it a lesson well learned.
Overall, Criswell has taken 94 snaps in games, and is 16-for-25 with 195 yards and a touchdown, which came on a 47-yard catch and run by Bryson Nesbit last September versus Georgia State. He has run the ball 16 times for 94 yards and a score, as well.
The Arkansas native has a slight advantage over Maye because he has been in the program a year longer, and has more game reps. Plus, he served as an apprentice under Howell for two years, compared to just one for Maye.
The value of watching Howell’s daily commitment and grind fueled Criswell then and since Howell moved on to the NFL. Now, he is vying for the starting job at the most important position on the field.
“I take from last year with having Sam there like I knew my role,” Criswell said. “This year, I know I’m battling out for a position, so not saying I wasn’t as locked in as last year, but this year a whole different mindset. Go in and attack the day. Win every rep.
“I mean, you’ve got Drake out there. He’s competitive. I’m competitive. We are just going to make each other better. Every day we just both go out there and try to win every rep we can.”
Downs not only appreciates Criswell’s arm strength, but he is impressed with other elements to what the Arkansas native has brought to all football-related activities over the last several months.
“Jacolby’s definitely stepped up, and he’s been a more vocal leader,” said Downs. “He’s been talking to a lot of people, and I’m seeing a lot more out of Jacolby.”
UNC Coach Mack Brown is pleased with Criswell and Maye, and has not dismissed the idea of playing both. He has done it before with considerable success, and wouldn’t hesitate doing so this fall if neither player separates in August.
Brown does, however, hope to see some distancing before the opener Aug. 27 at home versus Florida A&M. Until then, the battle will continue. And it might even afterward, which is okay with Criswell. At the very least, pushing one another only makes them better.
“It’s a competitive thing,” he said. “I mean, you see one person makes a huge play and you are like alright I can make the same play or I can do better. So, like I said before we are very competitive anything I do that looks awesome, he’s going to make sure he does it even awesomer until I mean we are just so competitive.”
Arm strength, velocity and all, Criswell is in the thick of this battle. And perhaps those gifts will give him an edge once a decision is made.