Styles And McKoy Answered When Opportunity Called

FORT WORTH, TX – Imagine the moment: Hubert Davis addressing the team with overtime looming in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in a verifiable road game.

Baylor fans are loud and everywhere inside Dickies Arena, and two of the Tar Heels sitting and taking in his instruction are Justin McKoy and Dontrez Styles.

Starters Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, and RJ Davis are also seated. Along with McKoy and Styles, they are the quintet about the take the floor in the most important five basketball minutes of their lives. All five of them.

Setting the scene: UNC had just allowed Baylor a 38-13 run over the final 10:08 of regulation, turning a 25-point Carolina cakewalk in to a teeth-gnashing aneurysm for the blue bloods and thriller for the new bloods.

So, with Brady Manek and his 26 points in 28 minutes having been ejected as the impetus for the game’s reversal sitting in the locker room, and crunch-time killer Caleb Love disqualified for fouls at the 6:15 mark, this was UNC’s lineup for the overtime period.

Never during the season had a UNC player found himself in the next-man-up situation quite like what faced McKoy and Styles. UNC’s bench had wilted away as the season has gone on. Hubert Davis’ commitment to an iron five was the motor he would use to take this train as far as he could.

But with two crucial parts out, UNC’s coach turned to the subs. Their opportunities had come.

“Well, today was a great example of that. It really was,” UNC’s rookie head coach said. “And, you know, I always say that you will always get an opportunity with me. The thing I can't guarantee is when, where, how, and the manner in which it will come.”

It came in a big way on a big stage in a big game.

A 6-foot-6 freshman, Styles was on the floor for 25 minutes Saturday, nine more than his previous high at UNC. In fact, he had played 10 or more minutes just five times entering this contest, and four of those games were routs. So, he had never been in this situation. Not even close.