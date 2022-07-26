Styles, Johnson: Competing Friends at the Three & Four Spots

CHAPEL HILL – Prior to North Carolina gaining a commitment from Northwestern transfer Pete Nance, projections for the Tar Heels had Puff Johnson and Dontrez Styles battling filling the four spot. They would also spell Leaky Black some at the three.

But with the 6-foot-11 Nance now in the program, and clearly capable of playing the stretch-four role, where exactly do Johnson and Styles fit in this coming season?

They are wings and stretch fours, both players say, with Johnson even calling himself a guard, too.

Here’s the thing: Nance is also a true interior player, having started at center for the Wildcats, so he is used to banging some of the nation’s top big men. He will spell Armando Bacot in the post, and his presence allows UNC Coach Hubert Davis to rest Bacot more this season.

Davis acknowledged his team was tired in the second half of its loss to Kansas in the national championship game, one in which the Tar Heels led by 15 at the half. So, to maintain fresh legs, Davis will use his bench, which means Johnson and Styles will are almost certainly in the rotation and should get plenty of minutes combining at the three and four spots.

“I’ve always been comfortable playing the three, four, guarding the five,” Johnson recently said during an interview in the Smith Center. “I’ve always been comfortable playing aggressive because the bigger they are, the more aggressive you can play with them. If their small guards, you can’t really play aggressive with them and they fall around.

So yeah, I’ve been comfortable guarding fours, fives my whole life sine I’ve been a little kid playing basketball.”