Styles' Work & Patience Starting To Pay Off

CHAPEL HILL – Saturday was an afternoon of mosts for North Carolina freshman Dontrez Styles. A deep reserve all season, Styles was the first sub off the bench for the Tar Heels in their 94-74 rout of visiting Florida State at the Smith Center, a reward for his slow-but-continued growth over the course of his inaugural season at UNC. So, with 13:03 left in the first half, Styles checked in for graduate forward Brady Manek. Carolina was already leading the Seminoles 18-0 when the Kinston, NC, native walked onto the floor. But the early entry signaled Hubert Davis’ confidence in Styles has grown, as has his comfort in using the 6-foot-6 bouncy forward. Forty seconds later, Styles drew a foul and sank a pair of free throws for a 22-1 Carolina lead. By the time the Tar Heels led by 38 points at halftime, Styles had four points and two rebounds in seven minutes of action. He was serving a role in the first half of an important ACC game. For Styles, that was a big step forward, and one he has patiently worked for. “It’s been tough,” said Styles, who entered the game averaging 4.4 minutes in the 16 games he has played. “Every athlete wants to play, but I just trust (UNC) Coach (Hubert) Davis, try to better myself mentally, being prepared working hard every day, coming to practice and just doing what he wants me to do. And now it’s finally showing. I’m thankful.”

Dontrez Styles set quite a few career-highs Saturday for UNC, including scoring eight points. (Kevin Roy/THI)

The seven first-half minutes were the most minutes Styles has received in a game in nearly a month, when he logged 12 minutes in a 28-point loss at Miami. He played 10 minutes in a 26-point romp at Boston College, and otherwise his high game was seven minutes in a 29-point loss to Kentucky. The theme there is Styles’ minutes came in blowouts, one way or the other. Although the Tar Heels clobbered FSU on Saturday, that Styles was the first reserve to enter the game five days after he played four minutes in the first half of a highly contested win at Clemson suggests he may now have a spot in Carolina’s rotation. The message from Davis has been for Styles to simply be himself, to provide the Heels needed energy, and get after it. “Just playing hard,” he said, when asked about the checklist in getting on the floor more often and earlier in games. “Going out there and rebounding, getting to the basket, finishing. Just being a good teammate and going out there and bringing energy. That’s really about it.” As for the mosts? Styles finished the game with career-highs in minutes (16), points (eight), shot attempts (seven), free throw attempts (three), and tied with two rebounds.

Styles' contributions Saturday included his work on the defensive end of the floor as well. (Kevin Roy/THI)