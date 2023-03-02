TALLAHASSEE, FL – North Carolina is still the worst 3-point shooting team in the ACC, but the Tar Heels cut into their deficit behind the 14th club in the league by scorching from the perimeter over the last two games. The Tar Heels sat at 29.8 percent heading into a home win over Virginia last Saturday, but following a 10-for-22 performance against the Cavaliers and 14-for-29 in a win at Florida State on Monday night, the Heels are now at 31.2 percent on the season. That’s a nice jump for a team that now trails Boston College (32.2 percent) next in line in the conference. So, how did this happen? Is it a simple matter of the ball suddenly going through the basket? Or is there something else? How about a little bit of both? “We’ve been struggling to shoot all year,” said Pete Nance, who is 7-for-10 over the last two games after hitting just six from the perimeter in his previous ten games. “But we always knew, and we were always confident we had really good shooters in the locker room… And like I say, water always finds its level, and we’re starting to find out the team we are when it comes to shooting from the outside.” Ball movement was a key against UVA. So was body movement. The Tar Heels (19-11, 11-8 ACC) weren’t as stoic as they were in the first half at Notre Dame last week, which is the worst statistical half of offense for Carolina since 1979. In fact, the Heels have been stagnant, dribble heavy, and easy to guard much of the season, especially in league play.

Puff Johnson is 3-for-6 from outside in UNC's last two games, wins over Virginia and Florida State. (Kevin Roy/THI)

Several Tar Heels have said defenses are easily snuffing out their sets, but against the Wahoos, the Heels did everything well in working to get quality looks. And when that, and most of the threes more the catch-and-shoot variety instead of after multiple dribbles, they were open. That will always render a higher conversion percent. At FSU, it was a matter of taking what the Seminoles gave them. The Heels worked it well, got plenty of open looks, and knocked them down in a 77-66 victory. “They switch everything,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said following the win. “They have such great length and athleticism that when we drive, all their defenders kind of converge in the lane. So, what was gonna be available was that outside shot…. “Statistically, we're the worst 3-point shooting team in ACC. So, teams have been packing in and having multiple guys in the lane and making us shoot the ball from the outside at times. I've said before, at the end of the day, we're gonna have to knock down some perimeter jump shots, and over the last couple games, we've been able to do that." At Tucker Center, Carolina got a lot of outside shots on kickouts from the lane. Often by guards RJ Davis and Caleb Love, and sometimes by the bigs, usually Nance, rotating the ball to the wing or even corner for quality looks. Four Heels made at least three treys on the night, the first time that has happened in UNC history, and six Tar Heels hit at least one. Carolina was 11-for-18 in the first half, and drained eight over the final 10:39 of the half. “We knew as soon as they drove to the paint, they were going to swarm…,” RJ Davis said. “We were able to penetrate, heat up the middle, kick it out for three, and our players were able to knock it down. That’s a lot of confidence in them and confidence in each other.”

At 4-for-15, Caleb Love is UNC's only outside shooter not hot from long range the last two games (USA Today)