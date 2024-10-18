Supremely Athletic Reidsville Athlete High on Carolina

Dionte Neal is a 5-foot-9, 160-pound class of 2026 defensive back who plays quarterback, defensive back, and wide receiver for Reidsville High School in Reidsville, NC.

The two-sport star who plays point guard for his basketball team has earned football offers from North Carolina and Western Kentucky. Neal has 11 offers on the hardwood, but he is high on head coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels on the gridiron.

Neal, who heard of his offer on June 20, is being recruited by UNC as a wide receiver. He was on campus for the Charlotte game on Sept. 14, and returned on Oct. 5 to watch the Tar Heels take on Pitt. Neal spoke about that experience in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything he had to say about UNC:





THI: How was your visit experience, and what all were you able to do?

NEAL: "It was another great day. The coaches showed love and hospitality, so it was definitely a good day."





THI: How was your conversation with wide receivers' coach Lonnie Galloway, and what all were you able to discuss with him?

NEAL: "I did, and our conversation was good. He also spoke to my father and grandmother."





THI: Describe your relationship with Galloway, and tell me what you like about him as a coach and a person.

NEAL: "My relationship with him is good. He's going to keep it real with you and let you know what you need to do. He's just a cool person to talk to and be around. I feel like Coach Galloway knows what he is doing. He's going to put you in the best position to succeed and help the team succeed."





THI: What do you like about UNC, and what stands out to you about the program overall?

NEAL: "They've been showing love to me since my sophomore year. They're family, and you can tell how they do things even though they're not having the year they've hoped for. They stick together."





THI: What are your thoughts on the program and its culture, and how do you believe that was especially on display during the game against Pitt?

NEAL: "I feel like they are a family. Despite the loss, everybody was into the game and stayed until the end."





THI: Where do the Tar Heels stand in your recruitment, and who are your other top schools?

NEAL: "UNC is definitely one of the top schools on my list, along with Appalachian State and UNC-Greensboro for basketball."