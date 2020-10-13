TarHeelIllustrated - Surratt On The D: We Need To Play Better, Get Healthy

Surratt On The D: We Need To Play Better, Get Healthy
CHAPEL HILL – From the penthouse to the outhouse, or something like that, might explain the narrative about North Carolina’s defense right now.
The Tar Heels went into last weekend’s game versus Virginia Tech ranked No. 1 in the nation allowing just 54 yards per game, and more noteworthy were No. 3 allowing just 2.0 yards per attempt.
Carolina had surrendered just total 28 points in wins over Syracuse and Boston College drawing rave reviews for their performances. But that sentiment was washed away with the Hokies chewing up 495 yards in UNC’s 56-45 victory. So instead of praise being heaped upon Jay Bateman’s group, people are suddenly questioning if this unit is good enough to support Carolina’s lofty No. 5 national ranking.
“I think we’ve got to get some guys back,” senior linebacker Chazz Surratt said Tuesday, referring to some key injuries recently afflicting the unit. “It starts up front and then with me and (Jeremiah) Gemmel, I think we just need to lead our defense and go out there and play hard, execute hard how we do in practice, and that’s the two biggest things. And from there we can take off and play how we did in the first couple of games.”
Surratt was first-team All-ACC a year ago and was even better through the first two games this fall, but the Hokies found a way to neutralize him last Saturday, rendering him largely ineffective. He finished with just four tackles and a paltry PFF rating of 28.1.
How did the Hokies keep Surratt from his usual dominant ways?
“I think they schemed up a lot of good run plays with another tight end,” Surratt said. “The quarterback run (gave) them a numbers advantage, so they had some extra blockers out there. Those two things, along with some guys being out up front. I just have to play better, play harder, that’s about it.”
On Monday, Bateman adamantly refused to go there, saying there are simply no excuses. But this isn’t exactly a defense that can absorb personnel losses. It started fall camp as deep as anyone can expect in the secondary, but are now seven players down, six if nickel Ja’Qurious Conley can return to action this weekend at Florida State.
Then, when defensive tackle Ray Vohasek went down late in the win at Boston College, a solid front line was suddenly not so solid. True freshman Myles Murphy (12 snaps) saw early reps and even redshirt freshman Kevin Hester (seven snaps), a talented player but clearly still in project mode, also got into the game. Sophomore Jahlil Taylor played 61 snaps, 19 more than his previous game high.
The Tar Heels had to make up for the snaps Vohasek would have given them, and it affected UNC’s performance.
“Ray is just able to command a lot more attention up front,” Surratt said. “He’s a really good player, kind of allows us to run and make plays. Missing him, I think we’ll get him back this week, he’s a very good player for us, very effective. Hopefully, we get him back this week.”
But up front isn’t the only area of the defense that struggled and clearly needs some work.
The Heels missed 19 tackles on the day, and that affliction was spread out on all three levels of the unit.
In addition, the Tar Heels didn’t force a turnover and have just one through three games. Bateman said that must change and so did Surratt.
“We’ve gotten our hands on a lot of balls in the secondary, we just haven’t been able to come down with them,” Surratt said. “I guess look it in, focus a little more. And up front just be conscious to strip the ball. I think there’s been some opportunities where we’ve missed out on trying to strip it, and instead just trying to make the tackle instead of going for the strip.”
Surratt repeatedly said he wants the defense to get healthy, and it may be more intact this weekend, but he said the opportunities to make things happen more are right there, they just have to do it.