TarHeelIllustrated - Surratt On The D: We Need To Play Better, Get Healthy

CHAPEL HILL – From the penthouse to the outhouse, or something like that, might explain the narrative about North Carolina’s defense right now.

The Tar Heels went into last weekend’s game versus Virginia Tech ranked No. 1 in the nation allowing just 54 yards per game, and more noteworthy were No. 3 allowing just 2.0 yards per attempt.

Carolina had surrendered just total 28 points in wins over Syracuse and Boston College drawing rave reviews for their performances. But that sentiment was washed away with the Hokies chewing up 495 yards in UNC’s 56-45 victory. So instead of praise being heaped upon Jay Bateman’s group, people are suddenly questioning if this unit is good enough to support Carolina’s lofty No. 5 national ranking.

“I think we’ve got to get some guys back,” senior linebacker Chazz Surratt said Tuesday, referring to some key injuries recently afflicting the unit. “It starts up front and then with me and (Jeremiah) Gemmel, I think we just need to lead our defense and go out there and play hard, execute hard how we do in practice, and that’s the two biggest things. And from there we can take off and play how we did in the first couple of games.”

Surratt was first-team All-ACC a year ago and was even better through the first two games this fall, but the Hokies found a way to neutralize him last Saturday, rendering him largely ineffective. He finished with just four tackles and a paltry PFF rating of 28.1.

How did the Hokies keep Surratt from his usual dominant ways?