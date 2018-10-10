North Carolina quarterback Chazz Surratt will have surgery next Wednesday to repair torn ligaments in his right wrist and will miss the remainder of the season, multiple sources have confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated.

The injury occurred when Surratt dove in an attempt to tackle Miami's Romeo Finley after the Hurricanes’ linebacker picked off a pass thrown by Surratt. Finley raced 83 yards for a touchdown in Miami’s 47-10 win Sept. 27 in Miami Gardens, FL.

It’s the same ligament Surratt injured a year ago, but a decision was made at the time for him not to have surgery. But the wrist was re-injured after the interception ending the redshirt sophomore’s season after he’d returned from serving a suspension for his role in Shoe Gate.

Surratt was 4-10 with 10 yards passing in the game. Three of his passes were intercepted, two of them immediately going for touchdowns and the other a field goal two plays later to end the first half. Surratt ran 9 times for 68 yards on the night, including scoring the Tar Heels’ only touchdown on a 20-yard run.

Last season, Surratt completed 107 of 183 pass attempts for 1,342 yards, 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also ran the ball for five more touchdowns, including two 56-yard scoring runs.

A native of Denver, NC, Surratt redshirted his first year at UNC but is hoping he can apply for a medical redshirt since he will play in just one game this season.