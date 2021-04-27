The North Carolina recruiting class of 2021 has a lot of accolades coming in from the high school ranks. The class was ranked No. 15 in the last rankings with 12 of those signees early enrolling for the spring semester back in January.

Seven signees did not enroll early of which five played or are still playing spring seasons, which began in late February. Dontae Balfour and Eli Sutton played their senior season in the fall.



