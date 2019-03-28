KANSAS CITY – Kenny Williams isn’t much of a baseball player, he openly admits. But America’s national pastime has found a place within North Carolina’s pre-game repertoire at home and away from Chapel Hill.

How, you ask?

When the starting lineups are introduced, each Tar Heel has a routine of how he goes from seated when his name is called to making his way toward the other starters convening near the middle of the court. For Williams, his regular thing is to act like he’s swinging a baseball bat and apparently hitting a home run.

Following the flight pointing or watching with a hand on their brows, as if to shade the sun, are the rest of his teammates. This is a bunch of kids having fun just moments before the start of a game.

“One of the staff (members) on the baseball team actually asked me to do it and I told them…” Williams said, Thursday afternoon at Sprint Center, site of UNC’s Midwest Region semifinal versus Auburn on Friday.

“It was only going to be a one-game thing, and all of my teammates said, ‘Man, that’s tough, you gotta keep doing that.’ So, that’s where it comes from.”

The thing is, Williams’ Hank Aaron impersonation isn’t just for him, it’s become a team-wide deal. Each of the Tar Heels not already introduced as starters take part.

Over time, more and more players have become a part of the act, with most pointing to the apparent flight of the ball as if it’s a Ruthian shot sailing over an imaginary fence.